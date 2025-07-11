Kevin Von Erich Is All Elite, Signs Legends Deal With AEW

Kevin Von Erich is officially All Elite after signing a contract with AEW. On The Claw podcast, Marshall Von Erich, Kevin’s son, broke the news.

“My dad is officially AEW. He’s on the team. He’s with AEW now. We were surprised, too. ‘Yeah man, I’m on the team now.”

Ross Von Erich added that their father is on “sort of a legends deal,” adding that it is “awesome” for their family. Marshall shared that whenever Kevin is at an AEW event, the roster wisely try and pick his brain.

“When my dad is in the locker room, he’ll be in deep conversation with one of the wrestlers. It’s crazy who he impacts and talks to. Ross and I were impressed with the people that really respect him.”

Part of the legendary Von Erich family, Kevin’s story was documented during A24’s biopic ‘The Iron Claw.’ More recently, Kevin has made a handful of appearances for AEW, often in his native Texas. Now, fans can expect much more of Kevin Von Erich in AEW as he joins the Icon Sting as being under a legends deal.