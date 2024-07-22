Kevin Von Erich Gives Update On His Sons After AEW Collision Appearance

Wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich has shared the latest on his sons Ross and Marshall following their recent, impactful appearance on AEW Collision. During the July 20, show, the legendary family aligned with Dustin Rhodes and Kevin made clear that his boys could learn a lot from the former Goldust.

Speaking to Third League Radio, Kevin, the subject of the A24 biopic The Iron Claw, Kevin said he’d gotten “choked up” watching Ross and Marshall in the ring for their matches in AEW and Ring of Honor. Kevin was also asked whether fans can expect to see more of his son in Tony Khan’s company (h/t Fightful.)

“I don’t know what I can say or can’t say. I know they are in negotiations right now. They’re talking to different people… I really like AEW. That’s kind of where I’m leaning right now, but it’s up to the boys, so we’ll just see. We’ll find out.”

The Von Erichs in AEW/ROH

Across both AEW and Ring of Honor, Ross & Marshall Von Erich have six matches to their name and boast an impressive 6-0 record. The pair’s most recent match saw them defeat Alex Reynolds and John Silver during the latest ROH Honor Club TV taping and Kevin taught the Iron Claw to Katsuyori Shibata. Joining AEW/ROH full-time would be a huge step for Ross & Marshall, who are former MLW World Tag Team Champions, and add another incredibly talented tag team to Tony Khan’s roster.

