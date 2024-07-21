Shibata Learns The Iron Claw From Kevin Von Erich

Shibata may be adding another move to his repertoire and it came courtesy of the legendary Kevin Von Erich.

Marshall and Ross Von Erich reunited with Dustin Rhodes on the latest episode of AEW Collision as the company finds itself deep in the heart of Texas which means their father was not far off. The family was backstage with Rhodes who made clear that he had his generational good brothers’ backs.

They may soon have another ally as it was caught by fan footage during Ring Of Honor tapings that Kevin Von Erich was showing Shibata the proper way to administer the treachorous Claw, a move that has put many a many down at the notorious Sportatorium.

Shibata was clearly excited and honored for the moment as the Japanese star was in the ring with Kevin, the brothers and Dustin.

There could be a good trio feud forthcoming as Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree recently had an angle where they took out Shibata, Samoa Joe and HOOK one by one.

Marshall & Ross Von Erich have always been an ultimate babyface tag team as they cut a great deal of their pro wrestling teeth in Major League Wrestling and Japan. The brothers even became the MLW World Tag Champions by defeating MJF and Richard Holliday years back.

Dustin Rhodes continues to wrestle for AEW as he’s been in a select bit of high-profile matches, even competing in a World Title eliminator match. He also recently made clear he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

