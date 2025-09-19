AEW Talent Leaves Company After 4 Years

A longtime AEW talent has left the promotion.

People started speculating about the status of Kiera Hogan after the young star was removed from the roster page on the company’s official website.

Fightful Select has now confirmed that the 31-year-old who joined the promotion back in August 2021 has officially left the company owned by Tony Khan.

AEW had sent birthday wishes to Hogan on social media earlier this week. The wrestling star had responded to these posts as well, and reports suggest that there is no ill will behind her departure.

Kiera last wrestled for an indie promotion in April this year, though she hadn’t been seen in an AEW ring for more than 18 months. There have been reports of her release being the result of contract expiration, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

The now former AEW star has been busy in her time away from wrestling. She was announced to be part of season six of Joseline’s Cabaret earlier this year and is expected to tour with them this fall.

Kiera Hogan ended up suffering an unfortunate shoulder injury during the shooting of the show, and it’s one of the reasons behind her recent absence from the ring.

Though the former Impact Wrestling star has not left the business behind. She trained with Cezar Bononi last year to prepare for an in-ring return, and the belief is that she will wrestle again somewhere down the line.