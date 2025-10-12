Kiera Hogan Confirms AEW Exit, Taking A Break From Wrestling

In September 2025, Kiera Hogan’s profile was removed from the AEW roster page of its website, leaving many to suspect that she had parted ways with the company. During a recent virtual signing for RDP Promotions, Hogan was asked about her current AEW status, and confirmed that she has left.

“No. I worked at AEW until this year, and now I am a free agent.”

Hogan spoke highly of her time with AEW and was grateful for her experience as an All-Elite talent. While she didn’t rule out a return, pro-wrestling isn’t her focus at this point of her life.

“I know doors are never closed. I’m actually on a little bit of a break right now, because I have something coming up.”

2025 has seen Hogan explore opportunities outside of the ring. Earlier this year, she appeared on the reality television show Joseline’s Cabaret California on Zeus Network as a cast member. While wrestling isn’t her focus right now, that doesn’t mean fans will never see her in the ring again.

Outside of AEW, Hogan made a name for herself in TNA Wrestling, where she won the Knockouts Tag Titles twice with Tasha Steelz. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Kiera Hogan’s next chapter, both in and out of the ring.