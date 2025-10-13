Konosuke Takeshita Captures IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at King of Pro Wrestling

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita claimed his first IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on Sunday, defeating Zack Sabre Jr. at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s King of Pro Wrestling 2025 event.

Takeshita secured the victory with his Powerdrive Knee finisher, ending Sabre Jr.’s 106-day reign after two successful title defenses. The win came after Takeshita earned his championship opportunity by winning this year’s G1 Climax tournament.

In a post-match address, Takeshita responded to critics by declaring himself “The Alpha” and issued an open challenge to both established stars and rising talent. Veteran Hirooki Goto immediately confronted the new champion, challenging him for the title.

Takeshita’s decision to cash in his G1 Climax prize at King of Pro Wrestling, rather than waiting until the traditional Wrestle Kingdom event, represents a departure from NJPW convention and signals a potential shift in the promotion’s main event landscape.

The championship win marks a significant milestone in Takeshita’s career, placing him among an elite group of titleholders including Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Tetsuya Naito, and Jon Moxley.