Konosuke Takeshita Was Drunk For Unconventional Marriage Proposal

Konosuke Takeshita wasn’t far from sober when he made the life-altering decision to propose to fellow wrestler Yuka Sakazaki. In a new interview from the pair, Takeshita shared how he had taken on some ‘liquid courage’ before proposing.

“I didn’t pop the question, really. I was kinda drunk and go ‘Do you love me?’ So I say ‘How much?’ And right away, she says ‘More than I love myself.’ So then I said ‘We should get married.'”

Konosuke Takeshita & Yuka Sakazaki talk about their marriage proposal.



Yuka doesn't remember and probably said what she always felt towards him. pic.twitter.com/To1dATpvgg — Sinneswandel ? (@Sinneswandel3) October 10, 2025

The pair kept their relationship and engagement private for some time. In May 2025, they announced their marriage — the first time they had spoken publicly about their relationship. Echoing her earlier words, Yuka’s post announcing their marriage included the caption, “They mean more to me than anything, even myself.”

Takeshita has been part of AEW since 2022 where he is a former International Champion, and won the G1 Climax earlier this year. Sakazaki is best known for her time with TJPW, where she is a three-time Princess of Princess Champion and four-time (and inaugural) Tag Team Champion.

2025 has been a landmark year for the couple, both professionally and personally. With their Goldendoodle, Kenshiro, by their side, Konosuke and Yuka are ready to take on the world as a true wrestling power couple.