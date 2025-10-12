Kota Ibushi Out With Broken Femur, Can Only Move His Toes

Kota Ibushi was stretchered out during the latest taping of AEW Collision after slipping and falling to the outside of the ring. After the taping, Tony Khan would speak to the live crowd and express his appreciation for the Japanese wrestler.

On Instagram, Ibushi shared an update from his hospital bed. The 43-year-old shared that he is dealing with a broken femur, the latest on a list of serious injuries in his wrestling career.

“I’ve only had serious injuries. This is a broken femur, and the broken bone is trying to break through the flesh.”

Ibushi has undergone surgery, and is hopeful to make a return to the ring. But after “five years of breaking, healing, and accidents,” Ibushi realizes that he can’t afford many more setbacks in wrestling.

“I get another serious injury, I plan to live my life as a normal person from now on.”

Ibushi has beet met with a ton of support from fans and his fellow wrestlers. In hospital, Ibushi had received a bouqet of flowers and a card from Tony Khan, gestures that have touched Kota.

“I can’t believe the president [Khan] himself gave me a bouquet and a letter. After something like this, I can’t quit again! I cried.”

Ibushi is feeling worse-for-wear after his broken femur. According to the AEW standout, he can only move his toes and is in a tremendous amount of pain.

“Right now, I’m in so much pain that I can only move my toes. I was surprised that I still had a sense of pain.”

Ibushi isn’t sure how long he’ll be out for, but sugested it could be as long as a year-and-a-half. Our best wishes remain with him at this difficult time.