Spoiler: Top AEW Star Stretchered Out of Collision Taping

Another top AEW star has seemingly suffered an injury.

The company taped this week’s episode of Collision from Jacksonville, FL on Wednesday night, after a special episode of Dynamite aired on Tuesday this week.

One of the matches on the show was Kota Ibushi facing Josh Alexander in a singles bout, which ended abruptly due to the former seemingly suffering an injury.

According to people in attendance, Ibushi slipped off the top and fell to the outside. His exact injury is unknown but it’s believed that his leg gave out.

Kota Ibushi was stretchered into an ambulance after taking a reportedly “bad fall” during his match with Josh Alexander during tonight’s Collision tapings.



Prayers up to the Golden Star, hopefully it ends up being nothing?? pic.twitter.com/8aqLdWGmb7 — Self Made AO ? (@KXNGAO) October 9, 2025

The officials then called an audible and ended the match with a countout, giving Alexander the victory. The lights were dimmed after the bell and the Japanese star was stretchered out of the arena.

Tony Khan later came out to address the crowd. He talked about how professional wrestling is one of the hardest-hitting sports and led the fans into applause for the former IWGP World Champion.

This is an unfortunate development for Kota Ibushi who only returned to action in June this year, after more than 2 years away from the ring. He had been wrestling regularly for the promotion ever since, and had also reunited with his Golden Lovers partner Kenny Omega.