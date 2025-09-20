Kris Statlander Makes History With AEW Women’s Title Win At All Out

Kris Statlander has captured the AEW Women’s World Championship after a hard-fought four way at AEW All Out. Inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Statlander bested Jamie Hayter, Thekla, and now-former-champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm to win the gold.

Statlander’s road to the top of AEW has been a long time coming for the new Women’s World Champion. Kris has suffered two ACL tears during her tenure with the promotion, making this win in Toronto all the more special.

Kris Statlander didn’t just win the AEW Women’s World Championship, but made history in the process. With this victory, Statlander is the first woman in history to have won both the AEW Women’s World Title and the AEW TBS Championship. While others including Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale, and Nyla Rose have tried to win every women’s title in AEW, it will be Statlander who holds the honor of doing so first.

It now remains to be seen what’s next for Statlander, as well as what’s next for Toni Storm. With the popular ‘Timeless’ wrestler now without a title for the first time in months, she will have to carve a new path for herself as part of AEW.