Kris Statlander Eyes Mercedes Moné Rematch After Historic Title Win

Kris Statlander recently captured the AEW Women’s World Championship, in a history making performance by the 30-year-old star. Kris is the first wrestler to have held the AEW TBS and Women’s World Titles, but now she’s ready to make history again.

Speaking to Close Up with Renee Paquette, Kris looked at her future prospects. After winning AEW’s top prize for women, Statlander is ready to win even more gold.

“What if I want to be the first ever two-time TBS Champion? Like, what if I want to be the first ever [to] hold both of them at the same time?“

Statlander’s goal would put her in the ring with Mercedes Moné, who has held the AEW TBS Championship for over 500 days. The pair battled for the TBS Title at AEW Worlds End 2024, in a match won by the CEO.

Given Mercedes’ habit of collecting championships, Statlander knows that she is now a target of Moné. Undeterred, Kris is ready to flip the script and start a collection of her own.

“You hear that, Mercedes? She thinks she’s coming for me. You better watch your back, girl.”

Mercedes Moné will soon make history of her own as she is days away from becoming the longest-reigning AEW TBS Champion. But with Statlander more confident than ever after her recent title win, the result could be much different the next time they share the ring.