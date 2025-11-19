Kris Statlander is “Scarred Up” from AEW Blood and Guts Bed of Nails Fall

Kris Statlander was part of one of the more widely talked about bumps from the inaugural AEW women’s Blood and Guts match and recently pulled back the curtain on some aspects of that maneuver. The AEW women’s world champion discussed this bed of nails spot during an interview with David Shoemaker and Brian H. Waters on The Masked Man Show.

Touching on the moment where she took a fall spine first into the nail bed, Statlander said [h/t WrestlePurists],

Honestly, it was kind of shocking. It was just like, ‘Oh, I’m on a bed of nails at this point.’ Then I remember I rested my head for a second and I was like, ‘Well, there’s a nail in the back of my head. Let me pick my head up.’ Then here comes Marina, then she walked away.” “I tried to relax for a second again, then I felt a nail in the back of my head. I was like, ‘Nope, what are you doing? There’s a nail in your head right now.’ It wasn’t the most comfortable thing I’ve ever lain down on.” “I remember I saw some people talking about it online, and they were saying, ‘Oh, when the nails are that close together, it doesn’t actually puncture the skin.’ I was like, ‘The nails are not that close together. These nails are in my back right now.’

Kris Statlander “I am scarred up right now” post-AEW Blood and Guts

It was quite a blow to take ahead of her high stakes title defense at AEW Full Gear against TBS champion Mercedes Mone this weekend and as she kept delving into the fall into the nails, Kris Statlander continued,