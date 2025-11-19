Kyle Fletcher Can Break AEW Record Set by Cody Rhodes at Full Gear

Kyle Fletcher is currently tied with Cody Rhodes for a particular record in All Elite Wrestling but the former could potentially usurp the latter this weekend. At AEW Full Gear 2025, Fletcher will defend his TNT championship against Mark Briscoe and he can enter unprecedented territory if he does get his ideal outcome on Saturday. Right now the Don Callis family member is tied with Cody Rhodes for consecutive defenses of the TNT championship across a single reign, with both being tied at eight defenses apiece.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZ7veSmq3vY

While speaking with TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Fletcher touched on that looming chance to cement himself in the history books and it seems to create a multiplicity of emotions for him. While Fletcher did mention some level of imposter syndrome associated with leaping over former TNT champions like Miro and Darby Allin, Kyle Fletcher also was able to puff his chest out a bit. The TNT champion felt like accomplishing something that puts him above Cody Rhodes, who Fletcher said was probably the number one star in pro wrestling today is ‘very reassuring to me.’

Kyle Fletcher responds to Stevie Richards’ claims that Logan Paul is better than everyone in AEW

Kyle Fletcher recently fired back at Stevie Richards as the former WWE and ECW performer made some pretty big claims about Logan Paul’s abilities relative to many of his more experienced peers. The former WWE United States champion was described by Richards as being better than the entire AEW roster, and Richards also quipped that Paul was better than 98 percent of the performers contracted to WWE right now.

In the aforementioned interview with TMZ, Fletcher mentioned that he did not know if Richards was making these comments in a wholehearted way. While the TNT champion mentioned everyone is entitled to their opinion, Fletcher also described Richards’ opinion as ‘bulls**t’ in this particular context.

Fletcher felt like it was such an absurd thing to say considering the depth of incredible matches AEW has to the scale that he feels like he has a new match of the year contender with every subsequent week Fletcher sees All Elite Wrestling programming. Kyle Fletcher pointedly said he wasn’t trying to hate on Logan Paul and that the influencer was doing great things in the ring, but clearly there was vehement disagreement with Richards’ take there.