Latest On AEW Hosting A Stadium Event In The United States

More has come to light about AEW hosting a stadium-sized event in the United States, mere days ahead of their second All In pay-per-view. Fightful Select reports that GlobeLife Field Stadium is the likely contender for a stadium show in the United States. The Arlington, Texas-based venue has a capacity of over 40,000 with a retractable roof and is the home of MLB’s Texas Rangers. Building of the venue began in September 2017 and hosted its first events in May 2020.

AEW Stadium Events

Fans have been eager for a stadium-sized event in the United States for some time. So far, AEW’s only stadium show was All In: London 2023 which saw a massive, albeit contested, number of people attend London, England’s Wembley Stadium last year. AEW will return to London for All In 2024 on August 25. The first-ever international AEW Dynamite taping will take place in Cardiff, Wales that same week.

Hosting a stadium event in the U.S. presents both significant opportunities and challenges for AEW. While such an event would generate substantial revenue from ticket sales, merchandise, and pay-per-view buys, there would be questions about whether AEW would be able to fill a stadium in the U.S. Although the company has had no issue doing that in the UK, that is helped by the fact that events of such size are exceptionally rare across the pond. AEW attendance and viewership have both seen a dip in recent years, and it remains to be seen whether a stadium show will be a runaway success or an unfortunate hiccup in the United States.