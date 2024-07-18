AEW Dynamite Schedule: Date, Venue and more

AEW Dynamite has been the flagship programme for All Elite Wrestling since the company’s inception back in 2019.

The show has been running weekly since October 2019 and has aired on both TNT and TBS during that time.

Although originally taping most of the events from their home base of Jacksonville, Florida, Dynamite has been going out on the road for some time and we’ve got the full schedule for the programme below.

Upcoming AEW Dynamite Events

Here are all of the upcoming AEW Dynamite shows as confirmed by the company:

July 24, 2024: Nashville, TN

Event: AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts

Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Time: 6:30 PM CT

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Details: AEW Blood & Guts in Nashville will be taking place on Wednesday, July 24th.

July 31, 2024: Greenville, SC

Event: AEW Dynamite/Rampage

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Details: Greenville hosts a AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping on Wednesday, July 31st.

August 7, 2024: Winston-Salem, NC

Event: AEW Dynamite/Rampage

Venue: LJVM Coliseum

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Details: AEW Dynamite and Rampage will rock Winston-Salem with a double taping on Wednesday, August 7th.

August 14, 2024: Norfolk, VA

Event: AEW Dynamite/Rampage

Venue: Chartway Arena

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Details: Norfolk’s Chartway Arena will host AEW’s Dynamite and Rampage on Wednesday, August 14th.

August 21, 2024: Cardiff, Wales

Event: AEW Dynamite/Collision

Venue: Utilita Arena Cardiff

Time: 18:30 GMT

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Details: AEW crosses the Atlantic to Cardiff, bringing Dynamite and Collision to the passionate wrestling fans in Wales on Wednesday, August 21st ahead of All In from Wembley.

August 28, 2024: Champaign, IL

Event: AEW Dynamite/Rampage

Venue: State Farm Center

Time: 6:30 PM CT

Tickets: On Sale: July 12

Details: The company heads to State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Wednesday, August 28th for a double taping of Dynamite and Rampage.