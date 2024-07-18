AEW Dynamite Schedule: Date, Venue and more

AEW Dynamite has been the flagship programme for All Elite Wrestling since the company’s inception back in 2019.
The show has been running weekly since October 2019 and has aired on both TNT and TBS during that time.
Although originally taping most of the events from their home base of Jacksonville, Florida, Dynamite has been going out on the road for some time and we’ve got the full schedule for the programme below.
Upcoming AEW Dynamite Events
Here are all of the upcoming AEW Dynamite shows as confirmed by the company:
July 24, 2024: Nashville, TN
Event: AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts
Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Time: 6:30 PM CT
Tickets: Buy Tickets
Details: AEW Blood & Guts in Nashville will be taking place on Wednesday, July 24th.
July 31, 2024: Greenville, SC
Event: AEW Dynamite/Rampage
Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Tickets: Buy Tickets
Details: Greenville hosts a AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping on Wednesday, July 31st.
August 7, 2024: Winston-Salem, NC
Event: AEW Dynamite/Rampage
Venue: LJVM Coliseum
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Tickets: Buy Tickets
Details: AEW Dynamite and Rampage will rock Winston-Salem with a double taping on Wednesday, August 7th.
August 14, 2024: Norfolk, VA
Event: AEW Dynamite/Rampage
Venue: Chartway Arena
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Tickets: Buy Tickets
Details: Norfolk’s Chartway Arena will host AEW’s Dynamite and Rampage on Wednesday, August 14th.
August 21, 2024: Cardiff, Wales
Event: AEW Dynamite/Collision
Venue: Utilita Arena Cardiff
Time: 18:30 GMT
Tickets: Buy Tickets
Details: AEW crosses the Atlantic to Cardiff, bringing Dynamite and Collision to the passionate wrestling fans in Wales on Wednesday, August 21st ahead of All In from Wembley.
August 28, 2024: Champaign, IL
Event: AEW Dynamite/Rampage
Venue: State Farm Center
Time: 6:30 PM CT
Tickets: On Sale: July 12
Details: The company heads to State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Wednesday, August 28th for a double taping of Dynamite and Rampage.