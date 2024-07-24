Latest On Buddy Matthews’ AEW Contract Amid Ongoing TV Hiatus

Wrestling fans can expect to see plenty more of Buddy Matthews in AEW, even though he’s not currently appearing on programming. Matthews has reached a new contract with AEW, WrestlePurists reports. The Australian debuted in AEW in February 2022, eight months after his release from WWE in May 2021. Since arriving, Matthews has been part of the House of Black since his arrival and alongside Malakai Black and Brody King, is a former AEW World Trios Champion.

Matthews sticking with AEW will keep him separate from his wife Rhea Ripley who recently returned to WWE RAW programming and will compete at SummerSlam next month. The couple got engaged in August 2023 and tied the knot in April of this year. Despite being in different companies, the couple’s relationship is as strong as ever, and Ripley was spotted backstage at Double or Nothing 2024.

Malakai Black’s Contract Status

Matthews’ ally Malakai Black is another talent fans should expect to see in AEW for a long time to come. In July 2022, AEW President Tony Khan told Busted Open Radio that Black had “almost five years” left on his contract, which would put his expiration date at mid-2027.

Securing contracts is one of the most vital roles for those working behind the scenes in a wrestling company as promotions seek to lock down the best wrestlers working today. Although Black isn’t currently appearing for AEW after being written off TV in June, expect the Australian to bring the fight when he returns to programming.