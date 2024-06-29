Latest On Penta El Zero Miedo As Contract With AEW Ticks Away

More has come to light regarding Penta El Zero Miedo as his current deal with All Elite Wrestling continues to tick away.

It was recently reported that Penta’s contract with AEW will expire between August and September of this year. Penta joined the All-Elite promotion in February 2019. He is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion with Rey Fenix and the pair are also former AEW World Trios Champions alongside Pac.

Latest On Penta El Zerio Miedo In AEW

Penta is open to leaving AEW and going where the best financial offer is, Dave Meltzer reports. It’s noted that Penta believes that his next contract will be “probably his last big money deal” as the masked wrestler is currently 39 years old. Penta is also said to have “a lot of people counting on him” which has left the talented wrestler with a very difficult decision to make.

- Advertisement -

Penta On WWE Interest

Should Penta leave AEW for a better financial offer, it’s likely that nowhere else would offer him more than WWE. Speaking on COMIENDO CARNITAS, Penta was coy when asked about whether WWE has its eyes on him.

“I prefer to focus on my present and my present is currently with AEW. If any company like WWE wanted to offer me something, I would need to evaluate because there is a lot of interests on the way.”

Ultimately, Penta El Zero Miedo will do what he feels is best for himself and those who rely on him. Time will tell whether we one day call him a WWE Superstar, but for now, the masked star is focused on his work with AEW.