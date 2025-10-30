Latest On Private Party’s Mysterios AEW Absence

Private Party remain in AEW, at least for now.

The tag team of Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy has not been seen on the company’s programming since January this year. They dropped the AEW tag titles to The Hurt Syndicate in their last bout for the promotion.

The tag team wrestled one match for HOG a couple of months later and have been out of action ever since, leaving people curious about their status.

There was some talk about them when it was reported in the Summer that the duo’s contract was up soon and that WWE had interest in bringing them on board, but there has been no movement in this direction since.

Fight Select provided a small update on the matter recently. They noted that despite previous reports, both Quen and Kassidy remain under contract as of this writing. Though it could change anytime.

One interesting possibility per the site is that the deal of the two stars could expire at different times, meaning that we can see them leaving the company seperately or one of could leave the promotion while the other stays.

With no solid update on their status beyond this, it’s hard to say when or where we’ll see Private Party wrestling again. Though fans are hopeful that it will not be much longer before the young stars return to TV.