Malakai Black May Be Departing From AEW

Speculation is growing that Malakai Black may be finishing his run with AEW.

During Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay defeated Buddy Matthews in a high-energy match. Following the bout, Ospreay urged Matthews to “step out of the shadow of Malakai Black,” fueling rumors about Black’s status with the promotion.

Fightful Select reports that “those that we spoke to in the company were of the belief that he was finishing up with AEW if he hadn’t already. They did not clarify if he’d be appearing on TV again.”

This speculation arises despite prior reports suggesting option years in Black’s contract extending through 2025, and Tony Khan publicly stating that Black was under contract until 2027. It remains unclear whether his contract has ended, an option was declined or exercised, or if there has been any formal transaction.

As of now, Black is still listed on AEW’s official website. However, he has not wrestled for the company since Full Gear.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Black back in action, as he is scheduled to wrestle Irion at Coastal Championship Wrestling’s Havoc & Haze 9 in Tampa on Saturday, January 11, 2025.