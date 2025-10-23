Marko Stunt
HomeNewsAEW
AEW

AEW Alum Marko Stunt Relishing Post-Wrestling Life As Car Salesman

by Thomas Lowson

For years, Marko Stunt wowed fans as a professional wrestler and he would gain mainstream exposure as part of AEW. Today, Stunt has traded in his headlocks for headlamps and is relishing his new life working at a car dealership.

On TikTok, Stunt, using his real name Noah Nelms introdcued himself as ‘Mr. Fun Size.’ Speaking about his role as a salesman at the Homer Skelton Ford dealership, the former AEW star was thrilled with his new line of work.

“I love what I do. I come here energetic and ready to work… I love dealing with people.”

@funsizedeals A little bit about me! #funsizedeals #mrfunsize #markostunt #homerskeltonford ? original sound – Noah “ Mr. Fun Size” Nelms

Nelms shared that those who buy from him aren’t subjected to ordinary sales tactics, but will instead remember buying from Nelms. Reflecting on his time as a wrestler, Nelms was grateful for being able to spend a dozen years in the ring.

“I was a professional wrestler for 12 years and I got to be in front of major crowds on television for four of those 12 years. I got to live my dream. I got thrown around a lot and I loved it.”

Today, the only thing Nelms is throwing is deals for his customers and highlighted that the dealership has both new and used vehicles. After choosing to retire from wrestling in 2024, Nelm’s journey from the ring to the dealership shows how their is a life for talent beyond the squared circle.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News