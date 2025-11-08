Matt Hardy: AEW Run Left Me Questioning My Wrestling Future

Matt Hardy was unsure whether to continue his wrestling career after AEW, the wrestling veteran has revealed. On a recent episode of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt explained how being underutilized alongside his brother Jeff left him feeling reflective. Matt explained that while he was with AEW, he felt himself questioning “why am I still doing this?” as he felt he “wasn’t really doing anything.”

Matt made clear that he knew he still loved wrestling, but didn’t feel like it was something he loved during his AEW run. Now, Matt and Jeff are in TNA which has proven to be a perfect remedy for his AEW tenure. Matt beamed as he explained that now back in TNA, “I am as much in love with the business as I have ever been this year.”

Matt joined AEW in 2020 shortly after his time with WWE came to an end. Matt would have 113 matches in AEW, and despite being part of one of the most popular tag teams of all time, he and Jeff never challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Matt would compete for other titles in AEW, including the Trios Titles, TNT Championship, and ROH World Tag Team Titles with Jeff. Despite his best efforts, Matt’s AEW run ended in 2024 without ever holding gold.

Matt Hardy isn’t the only wrestler to criticize their run in AEW. Jake Hager has said he regrets joining AEW despite being part of one of the company’s biggest early storylines with the Inner Circle. CM Punk has said he ‘wasted’ some of his matches in AEW, arguing that more could have been done with him in the ring.

While AEW has proven to be great for many, there are those who feel their time being ‘All Elite’ wasn’t fulfilling. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Hardy’s future in wrestling.