AEW’s The Young Bucks Discussing Starting A New Wrestling Promotion

Matt Jackson isn’t just focused on a potential Being The Elite revival, or his role in AEW, but may soon be the figurehead of another wrestling promotion. During a recent live stream, Matt discussed the idea he’s shared with his brother to have another wrestling company under their control.

“Me and Nick have talked about it a lot. We’ve talked about buying PWG and reopening. We’ve talked about starting our own indie. We’ve talked about a wrestling school. I don’t know. In the next few years though, if we’re gonna do something, it’ll probably happen in the next few.”

Purchasing PWG would be a full-circle moment for the Bucks, given that their matches with the company proved to be instant classics among indie wrestling fans. Taking over the promotion would represent a new chapter in their PWG connection, while launching a school or new promotion would cement their legacy by shaping the next wave of talent.

While nothing is confirmed yet, the interest is clearly there—and fans of the independent scene are taking notice. It may be just a matter of time before the AEW EVPs hold management roles in PWG.





