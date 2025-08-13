Longtime AEW Talent Signs New 5-Year Deal

AEW has re-signed a longtime talent.

Fightful Select recently provided a backstage update on Tony Khan’s promotion and revealed that the company has retained “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard.

The 41-year-old’s previous contract with the company was originally set to expire around the All In: Texas event last month before the company extended his deal.

The new contract is five years in length, meaning that it’ll keep Menard with the company at least until 2030. The AEW star was said to be ‘ecstatic’ to stay with the promotion.

Matt Menard made his debut for the company with his longtime tag team partner, Angelo Parker, back in August 2021. Known together as 2.0, they were featured regularly during the early years, competing against names such as Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Sting.

The duo joined the Jericho Appreciation Society in early 2022. They remained part of the group until July 2023, when 2.0 and Daniel Garcia branched off as their own group.

Though Menard has reduced his wrestling role in the company since then, only having four matches in 2025 so far. He’s been doing commentary for the promotion for the last two years instead.

Matt is not the only longtime AEW talent who has taken on other responsibilities. Recent report revealed that an AEW original is now working with the company behind the scenes. You can check out more about it here.