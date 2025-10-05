Max Caster Is Done With Rapping, Doesn’t Want To Get AEW Canceled

Max Caster’s days of cutting freestyle raps in AEW are officially over, according to “The Best Wrestler Alive.” Appearing on Hey! (EW), Caster discussed his frustrations with some of the questions fans frequently ask him.

“When is The Acclaimed gonna come back?’ When are you gonna rap again?’ The thing is, I’m not, first of all, I’m never ever gonna rap at AEW again.”

For Caster, stepping away from rapping is a business decision. Referring to recent controversies involving comedians, he explained that he doesn’t want his words to put AEW’s television presence at risk.

“You see what’s happening to Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for saying (bleeps) on TV, getting the shows canceled. Imagine if I get AEW Dynamite canceled or Collision canceled.”

Caster’s freestyles have previously sparked backlash, including a line years ago that many felt mocked Olympian Simone Biles’ mental health. In December 2024, AEW cut a line referencing Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

While Caster has ditched rapping, he doesn’t regret what he has said. Even when concerned about being ‘canceled,’ Platinum Max remains defiant.

“people need to realize that. Don’t apologize for anything you do or say if it’s just people calling for your head. It’s pointless. That’s how I’ve survived.“

Caster remains active on the mic with plenty to say, but his days cutting raps are over. Instead, Caster will let his actions in the ring do the talking.