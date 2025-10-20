Mercedes Moné Wins 12th Title, Extends Historic Record

Mercedes Moné is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon after capturing her 12th championship title. On October 19, Moné captured the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship, defeating TNA Wrestling’s Jody Threat.

#ANDDDDDDNEWWWWWWWW



MERCEDES “ÚLTIMO” MONÉ IS THE NEW WINNIPEG PRO WRESTLING WOMEN’S CHAMPION!



SHE IS NOW 12 BELTS MONÉ! ??? pic.twitter.com/wHde83oyYY — Self Made AO ? (@KXNGAO) October 20, 2025

This win came merely one day after AEW WrestleDream, where Moné captured the Interim ROH Women’s World Television Championship. That victory gave the CEO her eleventh simultaneous title reign, breaking the record for the most reigns of any one wrestler.

Mone’s collection of titles includes:

AEW TBS Championship

CMLL World Women’s Championship

EWA Women’s Championship

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Winner

RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (consisting of the Rev Pro Women’s Championship and the Queen of Southside Championship)

Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Championship

BestYa Wrestling Women’s Championship

Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship

BODYSLAM Women’s Championship

Interim ROH Women’s World Television Championship

Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship

Moné is far from finished collecting gold. After WrestleDream, she made clear she wants the AEW Women’s World Championship, currently held by Kris Statlander. The AEW Women’s World Champion has also teased facing Moné, saying she wants to be the first woman to hold the Women’s Title and TBS Title at the same time.

With Moné recently breaking the record for the longest AEW TBS Title reign, the CEO continues to carve her name in the history books. Stay tuned to SEScoops for Mercedes Moné as she continues to make history in pro wrestling.