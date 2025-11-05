Mercedes Moné Eyes 13th Title Reign In House of Glory Return

Mercedes Moné already holds 12 championship titles, an all-time record in pro wrestling, but The CEO isn’t finished yet. In a statement to Fightful, House of Glory Wrestling confirmed that Moné will challenge Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana for the APAC Women’s Championship at HOG Superclash.

For Moné, this is her shot to add a 13th championship title reign to her collection. While Moné has proven that she can win gold, Diana will not be an easy win. The current APAC Women’s Champion has held the title for over 750 days.

House of Glory sent the following exclusively to Fightful, confirming Mercedes Mone's HOG opponent:



Mercedes Mone will battle APAC Wrestling Women’s Champion Nor “Phoenix” Diana at HOG Superclash on Saturday November 15th in Long Island! Phoenix is the world’s first hijab… pic.twitter.com/xMRt48LR1Z — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 5, 2025

This will be Moné’s second time competing for House of Glory Wrestling. In March of this year, Moné debuted at the City of Dreams event where she defeated fellow WWE alum Indi Hartwell.

The Malaysia-based APAC Women’s Championship isn’t the only title on Moné’s radar. Currently, she is part of the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions. The CEO has also set her sights on the AEW Women’s World Title once more. The current champion is Kris Statlander, who is eager to take on the reigning TBS Champion.

Whether Moné’s wins these 13th, 14th, and 15th titles, time will tell. House of Glory Superclash will take place on November 15, from the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York.