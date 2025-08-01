My Daddy! Mercedes Moné Confirms Beat Mortos Reports

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has confirmed reports of a relationship to fellow wrestler Beast Mortos. Taking to social media, The CEO shared a pair of intimate photos with Mortos with the caption “Mi Papacito” (My Daddy.”)

Reports of a relationship between the two first sprang up in June 2025, and a source who spoke to TMZ said that the couple were together. Now, Moné, who had previously spoke of being in a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ situation, has made it clear she’s not hiding her new relationship.

Moné was previously in a relationship with WWE costume designer Sarath Ton, widely known by his ring name Mikaze and the pair married in 2016. The couple seperated in 2020 but kept this quiet, reportedly as Mercedes feared adverse booking from WWE’s writers. The pair filed for divorce in July 2024, which was confirmed on August 2.

Mercedes Moné is seeing success in both her personal and professional lives, as she recently added another title to her collection. Now, her exciting journey in wrestling will continue with the Beast Mortos by her side.