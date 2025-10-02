Mercedes Moné Booked for Big Sophomore CMLL Title Defense

Mercedes Moné has her next CMLL championship defense lined up in her looming return to Mexico. CMLL Informa officially announced the return of the prolific belt collector to their ring as Moné will enter Arena Mexico on October 17th. The multi-promotion champion will aim to defend her crown against Persephone. The news about this matchup was also imparted by the champion in question through her Moné Mag newsletter.

Moné initially captured the CMLL strap in June and has since notched one defense of that specific strap since garnering the gold in the Summer. The former singles and tag team champion from WWE captured the CMLL title from Zeuxis at the AEW Grand Slam Mexico show. The first defense of the CMLL strap came in a matchup with La Catalina. That was a matchup that transpired a mere two days after first capturing the hardware and lucha libre enthusiasts will presumably be elated for the CMLL champion’s return months later.

Mercedes Moné, Persephone, and the road to this CMLL title bout

Mercedes Moné has so much hardware now that the AEW standout has her own belt boys to display how many promotions she is simultaneously helming. Beyond her TBS and CMLL straps, Moné also the RevPro British women’s title, the Queen of the Southside Championship, the Owen Hart Cup, the EWA Women’s Championship, the Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Championship, the BestYa Wrestling Women’s Championship, and the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship.

Now known to some as Mercedes nine belts, she presently holds an amount of titles that is equal to the cumulative amount of reigns that the former Sasha Banks had during her WWE tenure.

Persephone and Moné have previously shared a ring together and in an AEW specific context. This came at August’s Forbidden Door card as the two comprised half of a four-way matchup for the TBS championship. The other two participants in that championship showdown was Alex Windsor and Bozilla with Moné leaving the cross-promotional Summer card still in possession of the TBS crown.