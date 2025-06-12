Mercedes Monè Claims Status as Highest-Paid Women’s Wrestler

Mercedes Monè has made a bold declaration about her position in professional wrestling, claiming to be the highest-paid women’s wrestler in the industry while reflecting on her recent tournament victory and upcoming championship opportunity.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Triumph

The CEO successfully captured the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation tournament, earning her way to AEW All In in Texas on July 12, where she will face Toni Storm in what she describes as another “dream match.” Monè’s path to victory included notable wins over several top competitors.

Her tournament run began with a highly anticipated match against Athena in her hometown of Boston, a bout she had been eagerly awaiting. “I had dreamed of facing for years, and to do it in my hometown of Boston made it all the more special,” Monè said in her latest Monè Mag newsletter, adding that the match left her craving a rematch where she plans to “show her that I am the true God of Wrestling.”

The former WWE star then defeated Julia Hart, the former TBS Champion, followed by a standout performance against Jamie Hayter at AEW Double or Nothing. Monè praised Hayter’s abilities, noting that fans had warned her about the competitor’s talent level. “Jamie has heart, resilience, and an unyielding fighting spirit,” she acknowledged while emphasizing her own preparation methods.

Double or Nothing Highlights

Reflecting on the recent pay-per-view, Monè expressed particular enthusiasm for several matches, including Mina Shirakawa versus Toni Storm and the chaotic Anarchy in the Arena bout. She credited Shirakawa as “such an incredible addition to our AEW women’s division, bringing charm and a vibrant charisma that lights up the ring.”

The event holds special significance for Monè, as it marked the anniversary of her AEW in-ring debut and TBS Championship victory from the previous year.

NJPW Championship Loss and New Opportunities

Despite her recent success, Monè recently lost her NJPW IWGP Women’s Championship in a three-way match to Mayu, a defeat that came without her being pinned or submitted. The loss of what she calls “the title that truly launched my global journey as Mercedes Moné” led to reflection on her post-WWE career path.

Her involvement with NJPW stemmed from a childhood fascination with Japanese wrestling, particularly women’s competitions. “Since I was 13, I’ve had a deep love for Japanese wrestling,” she explained, noting her inspiration from promotions like AJW and dreams of competing in the Tokyo Dome.

Following her championship loss, Monè contributed to the creation of the NJPW Strong Women’s Title, which is currently held by top competitors including Willow Nightingale, Gulia, Stéphanie Vaquer, and AZM.

Career Reflections and Future Plans

In a candid assessment of her career trajectory, Monè addressed previous doubts about leaving WWE, referencing advice from a company higher-up who told her “The grass isn’t greener on the other side.” Her response was definitive:

“Well, let me tell you, every seed I’ve planted over the years is growing and flourishing like never before. Becoming the highest-paid women’s wrestler is a beautiful flower that has blossomed, and I couldn’t be prouder.” – Mercedes Monè

The wrestler emphasized that her passion extends beyond any single promotion, stating that while WWE was once everything to her, she has realized “it’s not WWE I can’t live without; it’s pro wrestling itself.”

Monè hinted at future revelations about her career journey, promising that when she shares her complete story, “it’s going to be one for the books.” She encouraged fans to trust their instincts when facing major decisions, reflecting on her own experience of following signs from the universe that led to her current success.

As she prepares for her championship opportunity against Toni Storm at AEW All In, Monè’s message remains consistent with her CEO persona: “Keep chasing your dreams because no one will stop mine.”