Mercedes Mone Confirms Relationship With Unlikely AEW Star

Mercedes Mone is making moves again.

Rumors began swirling up about the TBS Champion dating fellow AEW star The Beast Mortos earlier this week. This came after the latter posted a social media story with the current champion, captioned ‘In your arms, I find peace’ in Spanish.

Now a new report from TMZ has confirmed that the two wrestling stars are indeed dating. The site confirmed the story directly from Mercedes Mone who told them it was “A real beauty and the beast situation.”

It’s unknown how long the two have been together. The female star filed for divorce, ending her 8-year-long marriage with Sarath Ton last year. However, she had later revealed that the two had been separated for years.

Mercedes Mone has found a lot of success since leaving WWE in 2022. Apart from the TBS title, she also currently holds the RevPro undisputed British Women’s Championship and the EWA Women’s Championship.

The CEO will be looking to add yet another title to her collection when she takes on CMLL Women’s World Champion Zeuxis on Dynamite this week.

Her new partner Beast Mortos is also a man of many talents. He is a former veterinarian and nurse who is currently pursuing a law degree, which Mortos is set to obtain very soon.