Mercedes Moné Breaks Record, Now The Longest-Reigning AEW TBS Champion

Mercedes Moné has added another accolade to her impressive wrestling career by becoming the longest-reigning AEW TBS Champion in history. Moné has now held the gold for 509 days, breaking the record of the inaugural champion, Jade Cargill.

Moné won the gold at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 in her first match as part of the AEW roster. Since then, she has competed in 22 successful defenses, though Cargill defended the gold 25 times before her loss in 2023.

Moné’s reign has seen her retain against the likes of Skye Blue, Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, Mina Shirakawa, Nyla Rose, and Riho, among others. She also holds a title defense victory over Kris Statlander, the current AEW Women’s World Champion.

The TBS title is just one of ten championships currently held by Moné across multiple promotions worldwide, tying her with Ultimo Dragon, who famously held ten belts simultaneously back in 1996. On October 19, Moné will take on Jody Threat for the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling title at the Rumble in the Bert event.

Moné’s post-WWE run has solidified her as one of the most decorated and influential women in professional wrestling today. As she continues breaking records and building her empire, one question remains, who can stop The CEO?