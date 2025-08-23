Mercedes Nine-Belts: Every Title Moné Currently Holds

Mercedes Moné is proving to be a force to be reckoned with wherever she goes, especially after capturing her ninth title. For Moné, her collection proves that there is indeed a thriving career outside of WWE.

Mercedes Mone’s Nine Championships

1: AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné won the AEW TBS Title by defeating Willow Nightingale at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The victory marked her first match for AEW and she has held the title for over a year.

2: CMLL World Women’s Championship: Moné won this title from Zeuxis at the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico event in June 2025 that featured CMLL stars. She retained the title days later at a CMLL show against Catalina.

3: EWA Women’s Championship (European Wrestling Association): Moné earned the EWA Women’s Title at the Pratercatchen event in Vienna, Austria, on June 6, 2025. The CEO won a triple-threat against Lexa Valo and Mila Smidt.

4: Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Winner: Moné won the Owen Hart Cup tournament (and its accompanying trophy/belt) at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. She beat Jamie Hayter to win the title, and also a Women’s World Title against Toni Storm.

5 + 6: RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Consisting of the Rev Pro Women’s Championship and the Queen of Southside title, these two belts are never far away from the champ. Moné won the title at Wrestle Dynasty in Tokyo, Japan, defeating Mina Shirakawa while her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship was also on the line.

7: Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Championship: On July 27, 2025, at the All About The Moné event in Poland, she defeated Diana Strong to become the new PTW Women’s Champion.

8: BestYa Wrestling Women’s Championship: Moné’s victory in Poland didn’t just see her win the PTW Women’s Title. The CEO also captured the BestYa Women’s Title in the process.

9: Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship: The latest title in Mercedes’ collection, Moné won this title in August 2025. With her Rev Pro Undisputed title also on the line, Moné defeated Emersyn Jayne at Rev Pro’s Global Wars UK event.