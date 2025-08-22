And New! Mercedes Moné Adds Ninth Title To Collection

Mercedes Moné is proving to be unstoppable wherever she goes as the AEW TBS Champion has added a ninth title to her collection. At the RevPro’s Global Wars UK event, Moné captured Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship. It took close to 20 minutes for Mone to wrestle the title away from Emersyn Jayne.

Moné’s victory adds yet another title to the collection of one of wrestling’s biggest female stars. Moné is also AEW’s TBS Champion, the Undisputed British Women’s Champion,and CMLL’s World Women’s Champion, among several other accolades.

This was Moné’s second of four matches set for this week in Europe. At Dynamite, Moné won the main event of the show, teaming with Athena to defeat Toni Storm and Alex Windsor. On August 23, she will team with Dani Luna and Kanji to take on the Cut Throat Collectiv at Rev Pro’s 13th anniversary event.

Moné’s biggest challenge will come at Forbidden Door this Sunday, where she will defend her TBS title against Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla. Though the odds will be against her, fans know to never count out Mercedes Nine-Belts.