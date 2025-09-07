Mercedes Moné Eyes NJPW & STARDOM Gold For Belt Collection

Mercedes Moné already holds nine championship titles in wrestling, but The CEO of AEW is always on the hunt for more. Recently, it was confirmed that STARDOM’S Saya Kamitani and AZM will battle in Korakuen Hall on September 27. This match will see the winner take home the World of STARDOM Championship (held by Kamitani) and the NJPW Strong Women’s Title (held by AZM.)

Moné would react in a post on X with a simple eyeballs emoji. While she didn’t say any words, the CEO’s message was clear: She has eyes on both belts.

? — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) September 6, 2025

Moné has yet to hold gold for STARDOM but is a former NJPW Strong Women’s Champion. The CEO held the gold earlier this year and lost the title to AZM in a triple-threat match which included Mina Shirakawa.

Moné is on the hunt for her tenth and eleventh championship title in wrestling. With Mercedes’ efforts for gold already taking her worldwide, it may be just a matter before fans see her competing for some of the top titles in Japan.