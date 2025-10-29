Mercedes Mone States History Will Repeat Itself vs. Kris Statlander in Big AEW Full Gear 2025

Mercedes Mone is confident that she can get it done again against Kris Statlander at this year’s AEW Full Gear and referenced their match at last year’s tentpole event to underscore her point. On her personal X page, Mone posted a video clip of her match with the current AEW women’s champion from their showdown at Full Gear 2024. The reigning TBS champion mentioned in a tweet how history will repeat itself with the corresponding full match YouTube link that saw Mone best Statlander last year.

That was one of two victories that Mone was able to get over Statlander in 2024 with ‘Ultimo Mone’ thwarting the intergalactic talent’s pair of bids for the TBS championship. This year’s Full Gear match comes with even bigger stakes and atmosphere as this contest is a champ vs champ clash with Mone and Statlander bringing in the TBS and AEW championships, respectively. The matchup takes place in Newark, New Jersey on November 22 at the Prudential Center.

Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander AEW Full Gear 2025 matchup overview

The matchup was initially set on the October 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite when Kris Statlander responded in a game way to the gauntlet that Mercedes Mone had laid down for this massive matchup. With Mone collecting new hardware seemingly on a weekly basis and consistently authoring new chapters in her story, the AEW title is one that has eluded her so far. The motivation would presumably be compounded by Mone’s failed AEW title bid against Toni Storm at AEW All In during the Summer.

For Statlander, the motivation to keep the title is obviously there but the adage of third time’s the charm could ring true if Statlander gets her ideal outcome in the weeks to come. Can Mone claim an unprecedented 13th concurrent championship or will the Galaxy’s Greatest Alien punctuate her long awaited, history making AEW title reign with a win over one of the biggest names among this generation of wrestlers?