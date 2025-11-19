Mercedes Mone Crowned Undisputed ROH Women’s TV Champion

Mercedes Mone is the one, true ROH Women’s World Television Champion after the events of the latest episode of AEW Collision. During the show, Mone defeated Red Velvet to unify the lineal and interim ROH Women’s World Television Championships.

Red Velvet walked into Collision as the lineal champion after winning the gold in July 2024. An injury forced ROH to crown an interim champion in July 2025, rather than strip Velvet of her gold. Mina Shirakawa was the first interim champion, but she lost the title to Mone at WrestleDream in October 2025.

We are about to crown the Undisputed ROH Women's World TV Champion, RIGHT NOW!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

.@MercedesVarnado tried to get under @CallMeKrisStat's skin, but it almost cost her!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

.@Thee_Red_Velvet DRIVES her knees in to @MercedesVarnado's back!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

DEVASTATING LUNG BLOWER!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

SUPER LUNG BLOWER FROM THE TOP ROPE!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

Now, Mone is the undisputed ROH Women’s World Television Champion. Given that this Undisputed title reign replaces her role as Interim champion, this victory has not added to Mone’s number of championships she currently holds. The CEO recently won her 13th title by defeating Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana for Malaysia’s APAC Women’s Championship.

Kris Statlander was at ringside for Mone Vs. Velvet as The CEO has been keeping a close eye on the AEW Women’s World Champion. The two will collide for the AEW Women’s World Championship this weekend at AEW Full Gear.

Will this be the scene at #AEWFullGear, THIS SATURDAY?!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

Stay tuned for the latest on Mercedes Mone as The CEO plans on winning many more championship titles.