Mercedes Moné Shuts Down WWE Return Talk with Blunt Reply

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné isn’t interested in a WWE return at this time, as made clear with a savage response on Instagram. When a fan commented on her Instagram told the CEO to return to WWE, Moné didn’t hold back in her response, stating “imma need your ugly ass to watch AEW.”

Moné made her AEW debut in March 2024 at the Big Business special in Boston and has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. In her first match as an AEW talent, Mone captured the AEW TBS Championship, a title she still holds to this day.

Moné walked out of WWE in May 2022 over creative frustrations alongside Naomi, who has since returned and is riding high on Raw. Since then, the CEO has carved a path on her own terms—and she’s clearly not entertaining the idea of looking back.

Mercedes Moné recently suffered her first singles loss in AEW to ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm at the All In: Texas pay-per-view. Despite this setback, Moné is making clear she’s in no hurry to return to WWE.