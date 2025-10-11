Mercedes Moné Wins 10th Title, Ties Record of Último Dragon

AEW’s Mercedes Moné has added yet another championship to her collection, tying the record currently held by Último Dragon. On October 10, Moné captured the BODYSLAM Women’s Championship in Denmark, ending the reign of Aliss Ink.

On X, Moné relished in her victory. Sharing a photo of her 10 championship title belts, the CEO was all smiles after the match.

Say Hello to 10 belts Moné

????? pic.twitter.com/heN8rldSGF — Último Moné (@MercedesVarnado) October 10, 2025

With this win, Moné ties the record that Último Dragon has held for decades. In 1996, Ultimo Dragon won the J-Cup and unified eight championships in the process. At the time, Dragon was also the WCW Cruiserweight Champion and NWA Middleweight Champion at the time, bringing his total to ten.

Moné is now just one title away from breaking Dragon’s record, and is well aware that she could soon make history. On X, Moné changed her name to ‘Último Moné,’ showing that she’s is aware of the record she and Dragon now share.

On October 19, Moné will take on Jody Threat for the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling title at the Rumble in the Bert event. Time will tell if Moné adds an eleventh title to her record, and if so, make pro wrestling history.