Watch: Mercedes Mone Shares Sensual Moment With Toni Storm At Summer Blockbuster

Mercedes Mone has some mind games of her own.

The reigning Women’s World Champion Toni Storm competed at tonight’s Summer Blockbuster event, squaring off against Julia Hart in a singles bout.

Mercedes Mone, who will be challenging Storm for the Women’s title at All In, was in commentary for this bout. Mone joined Storm in the ring after she pinned Hart with a small package.

The Timeless One is known to get intimate with her opponents but this time it was Mone who initiated the sensualities. The TBS champion whispered something in Toni’s ear before dropping her opponent and beating her down.

Mina Shirakawa came out to make the save, and Mercedes seemed to retreat as the Japanese star entered the ring. As Shirakawa was looking after Storm however, Mone entered the ring again and took Mina out as well. She then picked up the AEW Women’s title and made Toni kiss goodbye to it to end the segment.

Though this wasn’t the last of the former Sasha Banks we saw during the show. She appeared in a backstage segment later on, challenging CMLL Women’s World Champion Zeuxis to a title match.

Zeuxis came out to accept the challenge and this time, it was the CMLL star who laid out Mone to end the segment. Tony Khan has since confirmed that the title match will be taking place at next week’s Dynamite.