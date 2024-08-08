Michael Oku Teases Appearance at AEW All In

Independent wrestling star Michael Oku shared a cryptic tweet teasing an appearance at the All Elite Wrestling All In event on August 25.

AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view is starting to take shape as they prepare for their second All In show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, later this month. Five matches have been announced, and the company is expected to reveal more in the coming weeks. The main event will feature AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland defending his title against Owen Hart Cup winner Bryan Danielson.

Although the matchups will be the main focus of the PPV, fans are also interested in what surprises AEW President Tony Khan has planned. The company had several newsworthy appearances last year, including Mercedes Moné, who was a free agent at the time.

Khan has yet to hint at a new talent or any surprise at All In. That said, Oku has fans talking with his tweet showing a compilation of wrestling interviewers asking if he will take part in the PPV.

How Does Michael Oku Fit Into All In?

The tease is intriguing as the talented independent wrestler is from London, England, and it would surprise fans at Wembley Stadium. He is one of Revolution Pro Wrestling’s biggest stars and the reigning British heavyweight champion.

It’s also worth noting that Oku has a history with Will Ospreay. In their last match, Oku defeated the AEW superstar to retain his title at Revpro’s High Stakes event on February 18. Ospreay is already set to challenge MJF for the AEW American Championship at All In, so a potential rematch is ruled out.

Regardless, Oku’s tweet has created anticipation on whether he’ll finally get his moment at Wembley Stadium.

AEW All In Current Match Card

(Match Card Is Subject To Change)