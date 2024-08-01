Bryan Danielson Putting His Career On The Line Against Swerve Strickland at AEW All In

Bryan Danielson is putting his pro wrestling career on the line at the AEW All-In pay-per-view later this month.

The American Dragon was cutting a promo on the July 31st AEW Dynamite, where he told the fans that his contract with the company was officially up tomorrow. He then reminded everyone of the promise he made when he first joined AEW back in 2021, which was to ‘Kick Some Heads In,’ and win the AEW World Championship. Danielson stated that at All In, he would finish that promise.

That brought out the AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland. Swerve told Danielson that he also said he would win the company’s top prize, managed to do it in less time, and even beat opponents that Danielson had previously lost to. He called Danielson one of the best of all time, but that he was “one of a kind.” Swerve’s rant ended after whispering to Danielson that he wouldn’t be walking out of All In because of the beating he was about to endure.

Danielson refused to let Swerve walk away that easy. He then declared that he would retire from the sport forever if he didn’t win the world title at AEW All In.

Danielson earned the opportunity against Swerve by winning the 2024 Owen Hart Memorial tournament. He’s unsuccessfully challenged for the world title multiple times, including against MJF, Adam Page, and Jon Moxley.

AEW All In takes place on August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland: AEW World Title vs. Career is set to be the main event.