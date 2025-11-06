NWA National Champion Mike Mondo Reacts To New AEW Title

Tony Khan, Mike Mondo
The newly introduced AEW National Championship is off to a rocky start, with multiple examples of criticism aimed at the new title. Now, the NWA National Champion Mike Mondo has shared his take on the gold with a scathing post on X.

Mondo isn’t the only NWA star arguing that AEW is copying the NWA with their new title. Bryan Idol recently branded AEW and Tony Khan “pathetic” for introducing their own National Championship given that the NWA already uses that name. When Idol said that Mondo could outwrestle any “pretend champion,” the NWA National Champion agreed.

Mondo, who wrestled as The Spirit Squad’s Mikey in the early 2000s, made his NWA debut in January of this year. He captured the NWA National Title from Mims the NWA 77th Anniversary Show in August of this year.

The first-ever AEW National Champion will be crowned at Full Gear and Tony Khan has teased that the title will be defended in other promotions. With the title receiving a frosty reception from the NWA roster, it may be a long time before we see the AEW gold defended in an NWA ring.

