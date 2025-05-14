Mina Shirakawa’s AEW Return Date Confirmed

AEW has confirmed the return date for Mina Shirakawa.

The company had announced that the Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will be competing in a four-way title eliminator at Dynamite Beach Break on May 14 to determine her next challenger.

The returning Skye Blue was announced as one of the participants of the bout, the other two spots had initially been left open.

The two names filling the spots were confirmed this week as Tony Khan announced that Japanese stars AZM and Mina Shirakawa will also be in the match:

Shirakawa previously challenged Storm for the Women’s title at the 2024 Forbidden Door PPV. She also had a rivalry with Toni’s former protege, Mariah May later on. The female star announced her intention to leave Japan and become a regular member of the AEW roster earlier this year. This will be her first appearance for the company since then.

AZM does not have the same amount of history with the American promotion. Though she did face Toni Storm during a Collision episode last year. The 22-year-old picked up a huge victory at NJPW Resurgence 2025 this month, defeating Mercedes Mone and Mina Shirakawa to become the new NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.

The 25-year-old Skye Blue will be looking to make an impact as this will be her return match after spending almost 10 months out of action due to a foot injury. Her last match came at a July 2024 episode of Collision.