ROH Champion Injured At All In Texas

A current ROH champion suffered an injury during All In Texas.

The latest AEW PPV featured a Women’s Gauntlet match with a future shot at the Women’s World Title on the line. The ending of the bout saw Athena pinning Mina Shirakawa after hitting an O-Face.

Athena then appeared on this week’s episode of Dynamite, interrupting the current Women’s Champion Toni Storm. Storm was delivering her victory speech after defeating Mercedes Mone at the show this past Saturday.

The Forever ROH Women’s Champion talked about winning the Gauntlet match and claimed that not only Luther but also Shirakawa was out of her way.

Announcer Tony Schiavone later provided an update on these comments, revealing that Mina suffered a broken hand during the ending sequence of the All In match.

The injury comes at a troubling time for AEW, as Mina Shirakawa was crowned the Interim ROH Women’s TV Champion at Supercard of Honor last week due to Red Velvet’s injury.

Now Shirakawa getting injured herself will force the company to change their plans once again. Based on how long she will stay out of action, the officials could potentially strip her of the belt and put it on someone else.