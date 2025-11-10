Miranda Alize Responds to AEW Walkout Controversy With Powerful Message

Miranda Alize has broken her silence following the controversial walkout from Saturday’s AEW Collision taping, posting a defiant message on her Instagram Stories that frames the incident as standing up against being taken advantage of.

“The moment you start standing up for yourself, everything shifts. Suddenly you’re the problem – not because you’ve changed, but because you’re no longer letting them take advantage of you,” Alize wrote. “They’ll paint you as the villain, but that’s okay because you’re finally choosing yourself. This is where your freedom begins.”

The post comes after Alize and partner Nixon Newell left the November 8 Collision taping in Houston after learning their match against Anna Jay and Tay Melo would only receive three minutes. While initial reports suggested they refused to lose, both wrestlers have clarified the issue was the match duration, not the outcome.

The situation has escalated dramatically, with Newell revealing during a Twitch stream that she received multiple death threats following the incident. “It’s lovely waking up to death threats again for standing up for what we believe in,” Newell said, noting she received three threats in a single day.

Despite both wrestlers maintaining they were given permission to leave after expressing their concerns professionally, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports it’s “highly unlikely” either will be booked by AEW again. The incident marks another chapter in ongoing discussions about talent treatment and creative control in professional wrestling.

