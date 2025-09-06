AEW’s MJF & Alicia Atout Marry In Wrestler-Attended Wedding

MJF and Alicia Atout have tied the knot in a ceremony that featured some notable wrestling names. On X, AEW commentator Taz shared his congrats to the happy couple, wishing the pair “nothing but a lifetime of happiness.” An image from the wedding shows that Taz attended as did his son HOOK.
MJF would also take to X to react to his big day. Calling the wedding “the death of a bachelor,” MJF vowed to remember his special day even when he’s old and grey.
The couple began dating in 2023 and would get engaged in November that same year. Their relationship has been alluded to on AEW programming from time-to-time, though MJF has never broken away from his ‘Scumbag’ persona. Before finding one another, MJF had been engaged to artist Naomi Rosenblum. Atout was previously in a relationship with Richard Holliday. She managed Holliday during their time in MLW.
We here at SEScoops are sending our congratulations to the happy couple!