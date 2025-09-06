AEW’s MJF & Alicia Atout Marry In Wrestler-Attended Wedding

MJF and Alicia Atout have tied the knot in a ceremony that featured some notable wrestling names. On X, AEW commentator Taz shared his congrats to the happy couple, wishing the pair “nothing but a lifetime of happiness.” An image from the wedding shows that Taz attended as did his son HOOK.

Big congrats to @The_MJF & @AliciaAtout on their marriage!

Wish them nothing but a lifetime of happiness! ? pic.twitter.com/neKm0yHHW8 — taz (@OfficialTAZ) September 6, 2025

MJF would also take to X to react to his big day. Calling the wedding “the death of a bachelor,” MJF vowed to remember his special day even when he’s old and grey.

Even when I’m old and grey I’m gonna feel the way I do today.



The death of a bachelor. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) September 6, 2025

The couple began dating in 2023 and would get engaged in November that same year. Their relationship has been alluded to on AEW programming from time-to-time, though MJF has never broken away from his ‘Scumbag’ persona. Before finding one another, MJF had been engaged to artist Naomi Rosenblum. Atout was previously in a relationship with Richard Holliday. She managed Holliday during their time in MLW.

