MJF Becomes New CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has captured his first championship in Mexico, defeating Averno on August 1, 2025, at CMLL Viernes Espectacular in Arena Mexico to become the new CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion.

Immediate Challenge and Title Defense Date

Following his victory, MJF was immediately challenged by Zandokan Jr. for his first title defense. The championship bout has been scheduled for August 15, 2025 – just two weeks after MJF’s victory.

Post-Match Promo and Future Plans

After the show, MJF cut a promo alongside Jon Cruz, targeting both Místico and Zandokan Jr.. This continues the heated rivalry between MJF and Místico that began at AEW Grand Slam Mexico in June, where MJF controversially unmasked the lucha libre legend after their disqualification finish.

CMLL 92nd Anniversary Match in September

The tension between MJF and Místico appears to be building toward a championship match at CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary show on September 19, 2025.

The championship victory represents a major milestone for MJF in his cross-promotional work with CMLL, adding international gold to his resume while continuing to generate tremendous heat with Mexican wrestling fans.