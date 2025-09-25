MJF Announces AEW Hiatus

MJF will be taking a break from AEW, but has vowed to return more dangerous and more driven than ever before. During a promo recorded after All Out that aired on Dynamite, MJF shared that he didn’t feel like himself anymore. MJF highlighted his recent losses to ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and Mark Briscoe, before saying he would be going away.

MJF declared that he won’t be back until he could look in the mirror and not see the face of a fraud. Speaking about his eventual return, MJF promised to be more dangerous when he’s back and take his place back at the top of AEW.

MJF isn’t the only notable name who’ll be vanishing from AEW programming. During Dynamite, Adam Copeland shared that he “has to go” and is unsure when, if ever, he will be back in AEW. All Out saw Copeland’s wife Beth make her AEW debut. Though Copeland and Christian Cage beat FTR in Toronto, their celebration was cut short when The Matriarchy attacked them and Beth after the match.

With MJF and Copeland both set to vanish from AEW TV, it remains to be seen who will step up and fill the spot left by the duo of former World Champions. For now, fans shouldn’t expect MJF on TV, though a more violent side is in store when the ‘Salt of the Earth’ makes his return.