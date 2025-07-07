MJF & Hammerstone Reunite In AEW-MLW Crossover

MJF may be a leading name in AEW, but the former World Champion hasn’t forgotten his roots. In a recent video shared by Major League Wrestling, AEW made a surprise appearance to reunite with Hammerstone. The pair would spend a year as part of ‘The Dynasty’ in MLW, alongside Richard Holliday.

This reunion was not just a blast from the past, but perhaps a tease of things to come. MJF appeared at MLW’s recent Summer of Beasts event, where he attacked Mistico. And with reports that Hammerstone has been backstage at AEW recently, fans can’t count out seein the self-proclaimed “Dynasty Bros” doing more together soon enough.

In the meantime, MJF will continue to be part of AEW, where he is aligned with The Hurt Syndicate. But should the MVP-led faction ever oust MJF, the devil may not be without an ally for long.