MJF Rocks Homelander Costume At CMLL 92nd Anniversary In Mexico

MJF was dressed to make a statement when he appeared at the CMLL 92nd Anniversary event. For his mask vs. title match against Mistico, the former AEW World Champion arrived dressed as Homelander from the hit series ‘The Boys.’ MJF arrived in full Homelander garb, including American flag cape, while a person dressed as Abraham Lincoln waved the flag of the United States.

MJF SHOWED UP AS HOMELANDER IN ARENA MEXICO TO WRESTLE MÍSTICO, LMFAOOOOO.

Despite MJF’s bravado, he would lose the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship to Mistico. Mistico fought back from being busted open early in the match after getting thrown into a steel post. MJF would tap to Mistico’s La Mistica, keeping his mask and kicking off his first reign as CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion.

MJF will have little time to recover from this defeat at the hands of Mistico. Instead, the former champion will now turn his attention to Toronto to face Mark Briscoe in a Tables N Thumbtacks match at AEW All Out on September 20.

While MJF didn’t leave Mexico with the gold or Mistico’s mask, he certainly made an impression with his match and his attire. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on MJF’s work both in and out of AEW.